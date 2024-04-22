FSU Football Rises in Early Preseason Rankings After Spring Showcase
This past week, the college football world got a glimpse of this fall and the 2024 Seminoles during spring football action. Fan bases were opened to a sneak peek of what teams would look like when suited up come September, and, for the Florida State Seminoles, it was a chance to see a new-look squad ready for an ACC Championship repeat.
READ MORE: USC Football Lands Former FSU Football Defensive Back Out Of NCAA Transfer Portal
Plenty of 'Noles from the 2023 season are onto new ventures, with a good portion of production headed to the NFL. Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei took over under center. There's a new wide receiver corps. The running back room looks fresh. All around, it's a new group, though there is plenty of talent looking to compete at the highest level.
After spring games wrapped up, 247Sports released a post-spring top 25 for the 2024 college football season. The Seminoles were slotted at No. 11, a seven-spot jump after being ranked No. 18 ahead of spring.
"Mike Norvell is a transfer portal guru and again ensured the Seminoles have one of the ACC's top-tier rosters. Equipped with an elite signing class to pair with his portal additions, Norvell showcased his offseason expertise with another talent reload and should be one of the coaches who significantly benefits from playoff expansion," 247Sports' Brad Crawford wrote.
With a 12-team playoff format coming for the first time, it certainly appears Norvell has enough talent to get a shot at competing for a National Championship. A No. 11 ranking would leave Florida State in a position to contend in the playoffs.
"Former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei learned the offense quickly and has a variety of weapons around him," Crawford continued. "FSU's defensive back seven are extremely athletic, too."
Having a veteran like Uiagalelei take over the program will help bridge the gap after seeing Jordan Travis run out of eligibility. At the same time, other young Seminoles' talents developing under the system is more than ideal, and that was shown in the spring contest. It's hard to imagine Florida State taking any big step backward as a program.
It certainly looks like Norvell has a chance to prove his elite status as a college football head coach, and show why he deserved the contract extension and raise he earned this past offseason.
READ MORE: FSU Football AD Michael Alford Reveals Major Reason Why the Seminoles Will Be Different in 2024
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok