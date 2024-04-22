USC Football Lands Former FSU Football Defensive Back Out Of NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State had a somewhat surprising portal entry earlier this month when redshirt senior cornerback Greedy Vance elected to move on from the program. At the time, Vance was in the middle of a standout spring, sitting near the top of the list among all defenders in turnovers forced.
Vance has swiftly found a new home where he'll spend his final season of eligibility at the college level. He'll be taking a trek out west to suit up for the USC Trojans as the program gears up for its first season in the Big Ten.
READ MORE: FSU Football Trades Blows Inside Doak Campbell Stadium During Spring Showcase
This will actually be his third stop over the last five years. Vance signed with Louisville out of high school prior to his move to Florida State. After two seasons with the Seminoles where he was a productive member of the rotation, he's looking for a guaranteed role in his final chance to impress NFL scouts.
Vance appeared in 27 games, with five starts, during his two years in Tallahassee. He totaled 34 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass breakups in garnet and gold. Vance defeated Louisville in each of his pair of seasons with the Seminoles and recorded an interception against Syracuse in consecutive years.
The Louisiana native was competed with redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr., senior Kevin Knowles, and redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph for the starting job at nickel. Little Jr. might have the inside track to win the role after a standout performance throughout FSU's slate of spring practices.
As of now, Florida State has had two scholarship players enter the portal this spring; Vance and wide receiver Joshua Burrell.. The program still has to shed a fair amount of scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
READ MORE: FSU Football To Be Without Two Scholarship Quarterbacks For Spring Showcase
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok