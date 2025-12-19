FSU football QB moving on after one season with program

The Florida State Seminoles are seeing a major roster shift in the final month of the year. 19 players are expected to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2, 2026.

Nine of those Seminoles have declared their intentions in the last seven days, including crucial starters such as redshirt sophomore corner Ja'Bril Rawls and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr.

Though senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos is waiting on an appeal on his initial waiver, he probably won't be back with the program next year. FSU is also losing at least one more member of the room.

Florida State Quarterback Moving On After One Year

Jaylen King/IG

On Friday afternoon, junior quarterback Jaylen King revealed his plans to move on from Florida State after one year, per Noles247's Chris Nee.

King spent the 2025 season with the Seminoles, serving as a reserve quarterback and contributing on the scout team. In his lone appearance against Kent State, King failed to connect on his lone pass attempt and rushed two times for six yards, leading a touchdown drive.

The plan was always for King to redshirt. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining as FSU mulls through its options. The Seminoles are looking to bring in a quarterback via the portal. Redshirt junior Brock Glenn and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry are eligible to return, along with incoming four-star Jaden O'Neal.

King began his college career in the FCS at Gardner-Webb and also had a stint at East Tennessee State. Over his two seasons with the two programs, he appeared in 19 games and made 17 starts. King completed 198/369 passes for 2,499 yards with 18 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He rushed 205 times for 667 yards and nine more scores.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

