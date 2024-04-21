FSU Football AD Michael Alford Reveals Major Reason Why the Seminoles Will Be Different in 2024
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up spring with the 2024 Annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday inside of Doak Campbell Stadium. This event gave the 'Noles a chance to show off the work they've put in this offseason in front of the 18,000 fans in attendance and highlight the team's progression as they head into summer workouts.
NoleGameday's Emily Peters met with FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford before the event to discuss the team, which is reloading after an ACC Championship Season, and he gave his thoughts on what he expects this fall.
"Well, it's great to get to see what our team's going to be, and it's going to be a totally different team than what Mike's had in the past," Alford said about Tribe24 ahead of the showcase.
FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell is known for his high-powered offenses, averaging 36.8 points per game last season. His play-calling style reflects his tenure at Memphis and Arizona State, where two teams averaged 38.6 points per game collectivly during his final seasons at the helm. Alford believes that this current team will be different but still explosive in its own right.
"You look at Arizona State and Memphis and his type of offenses; they've always been vertical, and now, with this speed that he's been able to go out and get with Malik Benson and some others, you're going to have a whole different offense, especially with the quarterbacks we have that could all really push the ball down the field," Alford continued. "You're going to see a little different offense than what you've seen in the past since he's been here, so I'm really excited about that."
The Seminole defense held opponents to 20.6 points per game last year and while the 'Noles will be replacing multiple players who are headed to the 2024 NFL Draft, the speed that has been talked about all offseason, Alford believes will standout under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
"And our defense is so loaded, and the speed we have on defense is really going to stand out, so I'm excited for them to get inside of Doak and show us what they have."
Florida State will resume team workouts in July as they look ahead to face off against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24.
