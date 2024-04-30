FSU Football Running Back Names Player Who Will 'Shock Some People' This Fall
The Florida State Seminoles have shown plenty of promise throughout spring football. Fresh off a 13-1 ACC Championship-winning season, the Seminoles have sent plenty of former talents to the NFL this offseason, forcing Mike Norvell and his staff to rebuild the roster.
With this, there's a new opportunity for players to shine and grow into star roles while wearing garnet and gold. Joining NoleGameday's Tribe Check with Emily Peters, running back Lawrance Toafili picked a player that could "shock some people" this fall after a strong spring football campaign. Not many people have gotten a closer look than the Seminole himself.
Toafili picked Samuel Singleton Jr., a former four-star recruit, to shock people this fall. Picking another running back makes sense, given they've been working out together all spring.
“I would say Sam Singleton," Toafili said to Peters' question. "They're not talking about him too much right now, but he's learning a lot and he's growing, he's progressing. I like how he looked this spring. I feel like he’s going to shock some people, honestly.”
In his fourth season in Tallahassee, Toafili rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 69 attempts in his 13 games played, having a very similar season by the numbers to his 2022 campaign, though he did it more efficiently. He's been in garnet and gold for a while, seeing plenty of elite talents.
Singleton appeared in two games during his redshirt season last year. He played in the Seminoles' 58-13 victory over North Alabama and 63-3 loss in the Orange Bowl to Georgia.
Heading into his second season with a revamped Seminoles roster, Toafili believes Singelton has the opportunity to surprise people.
