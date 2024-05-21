ESPN Ranks Two FSU Football Games as a 'Must Watch' in 2024
The Florida State Seminoles are set to kick off against Georgia Tech in less than 100 days on August 24 at noon EST. They are looking to embark on a historic season, not just for the 'Noles but for college football in general, as this year marks the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format. The Seminoles will be eying redemption after being historically snubbed from the CFP a season ago.
They still have a tough road ahead if they want to reach the promised land and compete for a National Title, which hasn't happened since 2014 when the 'Noles lost in the first round to Oregon 59-20.
ESPN recently released a list of "must-watch" games for the 2024 season, and it is no surprise that FSU landed two of the spots while they continue to stake their claim at the top of the ACC. Florida State is set to face off against Notre Dame for the 12th time in series history on November 9, and it could prove to be one of the toughest of the season for the 'Noles.
This will mark the 12th time FSU and Notre Dame have faced off, and boy has this quasi-rivalry included memorable moments -- from the "Game of the Century" in 1993 in which the Irish prevailed 31-24 but FSU got the last laugh with a national title, to the 2021 game when FSU stormed back from down 18 in the fourth quarter to force overtime behind McKenzie Milton (in a game Notre Dame eventually won, but ended with Brian Kelly joking he wanted to execute his team).- ESPN Staff
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis ended Clemson's vie for a championship in overtime (31-24) in 2023 but the rematch this year will also be a line in the sand drawn as the unspoken rivalry continues to spark embers between the two programs,
The 2023 season proved a return to normalcy in the ACC, with the FSU-Clemson showdown effectively determining who was top dog in the league. Both teams should be battling for a spot in the ACC championship game again this year, though the winner would probably prefer an exit from the ACC altogether.- ESPN Staff
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has now suited up in garnet and gold, and they are set to trade blows on October 5. Florida State is currently a four-point favorite, according to DraftKings.com, but the winner of the bout will certainly go on to contend for the ACC
FSU opens the season at home against Boston College, followed by Memphis, which is in the running to be the first Group of 5 team to make the playoffs this year.
