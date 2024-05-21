ESPN Tabs FSU Football Defensive Tackle As Potential Breakout Player
Florida State's defensive line is going to look a lot different in 2024. Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett are off to the NFL while regulars in the rotation such as Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs transferred to new schools over the offseason.
The departures have paved the way for the next rising star in Tallahassee; redshirt junior Darrell Jackson. After being limited to one appearance last season due to outdated NCAA regulations, Jackson is coming back for everything that he missed in 2023, and more.
READ MORE: Florida State Calls On NCAA To Revoke NIL Penalties Amidst Pause From Tennessee Court
A potential force in the middle of the Seminole defense, Jackson's talent was evident during spring practice in March and April. With that being said, his consistency is still a work in progress and could be the difference in Jackson's growth from good to great. If he can maximize his abilities, the sky is truly the limit for what appears to be a vast ceiling.
The sentiment is being echoed nationally as ESPN recently tabbed Jackson as one of college football's breakout players of the upcoming season.
"No single player may be as motivated coming into this season as Jackson. After transferring from Miami to Florida State last season, NCAA eligibility rules prevented him from playing in the regular season and a waiver was also denied. The 6-foot-3, 334-pound lineman has all the potential to be a force for the Noles."
The Seminoles are going to need Jackson to take a massive step forward alongside running mate and friend, Joshua Farmer. The emergence of the duo would go a long way in shoring up a unit that will be replacing 12 players across the two-deep, including seven starters.
In his lone appearance against Georgia in the Orange Bowl, Jackson recorded three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He was presented with the Bill McGrotha Award for his humanitrian work.
Prior to transferring to Florida State, Jackson began his college career at Maryland and spent a year at Miami. He's appeared in 26 games, with 14 starts, and totaled 52 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass deflection during his time with the Seminoles, Terrapins, and Hurricanes.
READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Veteran SEC Transfer Linebacker From Auburn Tigers
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok