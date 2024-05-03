WATCH: Former FSU Football Stars Jared Verse and Trey Benson Joke About NFC West Clash
Former Florida State Seminole stars defensive end Jared Verse and running back Trey Benson have had an interesting and amusing dynamic throughout their time in garnet and gold. The two roomed together in Tallahassee and endured a laughable but competitive nature with their relationship, consistently trading jabs in jest when asked about each other on and off camera.
Their 'feud' began with a debate over who was the fastest. Benson arguably took the title by outpacing Verse in the 2024 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.39 seconds compared to Verse's 4.58 seconds. Both players are poised to compete against each other at the professional level, with Verse now on the Los Angeles Rams and Benson with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.
"I'm taking the paint off his helmet!" Verse said about playing against Benson.
Both teams landed confident and outspoken players in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Benson was quick to fire back.
"He ain't gonna gonna hit me. He's gotta catch me first, that's all I gotta say," Benson quipped. "I'm taking him straight on."
Verse joked it would be an early end to Benson's career, and the continued banter was symbolic of the locker room and culture that FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell continues to build in Tallahassee. Florida State had ten players drafted from the ACC Championship Team a season ago, with Verse going in the first round. Benson will have another former teammate to compete against twice a year in defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who was also taken by the Rams.
The friendly rivalry between the two and the divisional rivalry between the Rams and the Cardinals is shaping up to be a must-watch in September for Seminole fans.
