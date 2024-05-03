Georgia Football Players Fire Back At FSU Football's Keon Coleman For CFP Comments
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has been in the media a ton throughout the last week after his introductory press conference with the Buffalo Bills went viral. He's got the type of personality that will win over fans in the NFL as Coleman is confident in himself and won't be afraid to speak up when necessary.
One fanbase that the second-round pick hasn't endeared himself to is the Georgia Bulldogs. While speaking on Robert Griffin III's 'RG3 and The Ones' Podcast, Coleman made it clear that he believes the Seminoles would've avoided their College Football Playoff snub in December if the Bulldogs had taken care of business in the SEC Championship game against Alabama.
"How many players we had drafted? Ten or 11? We're going to see who's going to come out better in the NFL - that's the only way you can tell. Of course, they want to play, they're playing in the 'Mad as H E L L' Bowl," Coleman said. "They mad because they lost. What ya'll mad because ya'll lost? Ya'll think you're supposed to just get in because you're Georgia? If you would have won [in the SEC Championship], you would have found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia. You would have played us in the ‘matter bowl.’ The bowl that mattered. We’re not going to play y’all in a bowl that don’t matter. That’s a waste of time."
"If y’all would have won and did what y’all were supposed to do, y’all would have would have had to see us. We would have been up doing this [while doing the Tomahawk Chop] the whole time. All of that barking, we would have put a spear straight through you," Coleman continued. "Ain’t no barking, that’s dead. You would have found out, but the world may never know because Georgia decided to lose. We should question they toughness to Bama. How y’all keep choking?”
Instead, Georgia lost 27-24 to Alabama while the Texas Longhorns, the only team to beat the Crimson Tide during the regular season, dominated their conference championship game. The two results left an undefeated P5 conference champion - Florida State- out of the four-team field for the first time since the playoffs were introduced in 2014.
The snub left a team that conquered every challenge in its path heartbroken. Over 20 players on FSU's two-deep, including all ten that the program put into the NFL Draft, opted out of the Orange Bowl. A roster made up mainly of reserves and younger players came up short in a historic loss to Georgia.
To say the least, the Bulldogs weren't happy with Coleman's comments. At least four players who were on the roster last year fired back; running back Kendall Milton, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Javon Bullard, and safety Tykee Smith. Milton (Philadelphia Eagles), Lassiter (Houston Texans), Bullard (Green Bay Packers), and Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were all drafted last weekend.
It's a shame that we'll never truly know if Florida State was good enough to win a national title. Of course, the chances took a hit with the loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis but the recent draft proved there was more than enough talent on the team to compete. Instead, the Seminoles had that opportunity unjustly taken from their hands.
At the very least, it'll make for some interesting locker room discussions between Coleman and former Bulldog Sedrick Van Pran in Buffalo.
