Florida State Provides First Look at Jersey Numbers, Measurements for Newcomers

The Florida State Seminoles are welcoming nearly 60 new players to the program this offseason. Florida State utilized the prep/JUCO ranks and NCAA Transfer Portal to rebuild its roster after failing to make the postseason for the second straight year.

Most of those signees have already enrolled in Tallahassee to participate in the Tour of Duty and spring practice.

On Tuesday, Florida State updated its roster to reflect the incoming additions. The jersey numbers and initial measurements for the 50 winter newcomers are listed below.

4 - Redshirt Senior QB Dean DeNobile (6-foot-2, 205-pounds)

5 - Senior RB Tre Wisner (6-foot-0, 200-pounds)

6 - Senior TE Desirrio Riles (6-foot-3, 235-pounds)

7 - True Freshman WR Jasen Lopez (5-foot-11, 180-pounds)

10 - Junior LB Chris Jones (6-foot-1, 235-pounds)

10 - True Freshman WR EJ White (6-foot-2, 160-pounds)

11 - True Freshman WR Devin Carter (6-foot-1, 170-pounds)

11 - Redshirt Sophomore DB CJ Richard Jr. (6-foot-1, 190-pounds)

12 - Redshirt Sophomore DB Nehemiah Chandler (6-foot-1, 175-pounds)

14 - Redshirt Senior QB Ashton Daniels (6-foot-2, 225-pounds)

14 - Sophomore DB Ma'Khi Jones (5-foot-11, 190-pounds)

15 - Senior DE Rylan Kennedy (6-foot-3, 240-pounds)

16 - Junior DB Karson Hobbs (6-foot-1, 195-pounds)

16 - True Freshman QB Jaden O'Neal (6-foot-3, 215-pounds)

19 - True Freshman WR Darryon Williams (6-foot-0, 175-pounds)

22 - Redshirt Junior RB Gemari Sands (5-foot-11, 195-pounds)

23 - True Freshman DB Chuck Kennon (6-foot-2, 175-pounds)

24 - True Freshman RB Amari Thomas (5-foot-11, 195-pounds()

27 - True Freshman DB Jordan Crutchfield (6-foot-3, 205-pounds)

28 - Redshirt Senior LB Mikai Gbayor (6-foot-2, 215-pounds)

30 - True Freshman LB Izayia Williams (6-foot-2, 215-pounds)

31 - True Freshman LB Karon Maycock (6-foot-1, 210-pounds)

32 - Junior DE Jalen Anderson (6-foot-2, 245-pounds)

37 - True Freshman DB Tre Bell III (5-foot-11, 195-pounds)

38 - True Freshman LB Daylen Green (6-foot-1, 205-pounds)

39 - Redshirt Senior K Gabe Panikowski (5-foot-9, 205-pounds)

42 - Junior LB Chris Thomas (6-foot-2, 210-pounds)

45 - True Freshman LB Noah LaVallee

46 - True Freshman DE Chris Carbin (6-foot-4, 240-pounds)

48 - Redshirt Senior LS Caleb Bowers (6-foot-1, 233-pounds)

51 - Sophomore OL Paul Bowling (6-foot-3, 310-pounds)

54 - True Freshman DL Earnest Rankins (6-foot-4, 265-pounds)

55 - Redshirt Junior OL Bradyn Joiner (6-foot-2, 320-pounds)

56 - True Freshman OL Steven Pickard Jr. (6-foot-5, 315-pounds)

58 - True Freshman OL Luke Franchis Jr. (6-foot-5, 365-pounds)

59 - Junior OL Steven Moore (6-foot-5, 325-pounds)

63 - True Freshman OL Jakobe Green (6-foot-3, 315-pounds)

69 - True Freshman OL Mike Ionata (6-foot-6, 305-pounds)

71 - Redshirt Senior OL Nate Pabst (6-foot-7, 315-pounds)

77 - Redshirt Senior OL Xavier Chaplin (6-foot-8, 345-pounds)

79 - Redshirt Junior OL Chimdia Nwaiwu (6-foot-5, 305-pounds)

80 - True Freshman TE Corbyn Fordham (6-foot-4, 220-pounds)

87 - Redshirt Sophomore P Carter Jula (6-foot-1, 205-pounds)

88 - Redshirt Senior DL Jordan Sanders (6-foot-4, 315-pounds)

90 - True Freshman DL Jaemin Pinckney (6-foot-5, 205-pounds)

91 - True Freshman DL Cam Brooks (6-foot-4, 230-pounds)

93 - Sophomore K Conor McAeney (6-foot-3, 175-pounds)

94 - True Freshman DL Franklin Whitley (6-foot-6, 265-pounds)

96 - Redshirt Junior P Daniel Hughes (6-foot-5, 225-pounds)

98 - True Freshman DL Wihtlley Cadeau (6-foot-5, 300-pounds)

