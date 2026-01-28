Former FSU Starter Transferring to Rival Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes currently hold the No. 4 transfer class heading into the 2026 season. They are ranked No. 8 overall after making it to the national title game and are poised for another run at the ACC this fall. Alongside former Florida State kicker Jake Weinberg and wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, the staff down in Coral Gables has added another former Seminole into the fold.

Former Starting Safety Transfers to Miami

Per On3 Sports, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and St. Thomas Aquinas product Conrad Hussey has signed with the Hurricanes after a lone season with Oregon State in 2025. Hussey was a former four-star prospect joining the Seminoles ahead of the 2023 season.

He had five tackles and one pass breakup across three games at Oregon; however, his time at Florida State was shaping up to be promising for the Seminoles before being dismissed from the team ahead of 2025.

Hussey spent two seasons at Florida State after flipping his commitment from Penn State in December of 2022. Participating in 24 games in Tallahassee, Florida, he amassed 40 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery. He was originally offered by Miami in the summer during his high school recruitment process.

Finding a Role in a Crowded Defensive Backfield

At 6'0'', 190 pounds, Hussey is considered a three-star transfer prospect this cycle, joining Zechariah Poyser, Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton, and Dylan Day. In 2025, the Hurricanes' defense boasted a 93.2 defensive grade per PFF.com with an overall coverage grade of 89.8 to cap off their 13-3 season.

Joining new safeties coach Will Harris offers a fresh start for the South Florida native and a chance to be closer to home. Hussey is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, giving him a prime opportunity to find success, even if it is with a rival.

His best overall season was in 2023, when he finished with a PFF grade of 75.4 on 213 snaps. If he can find a place on the depth chart, the Seminoles will be staring down a former teammate when the two teams face off on October 17 this season.

