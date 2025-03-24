International FSU Basketball sharpshooter entering transfer portal
Another member of Florida State men's basketball has hit the transfer portal. It's a big offseason for the Seminoles, as Luke Loucks has taken over for Leonard Hamilton as the head coach in Tallahassee after 23 years. That leads to an overhauled roster, which FSU is in the middle of right now.
The latest portal entry is Greek freshman Anastasios Rozakeas, who only appeared in 13 games this year for the Seminoles for 32 total minutes. In that limited time, the Athens native scored six points and went 1/5 from three.
Rozakeas was a late addition to Florida State, not signing with the program until June. There was hope that with his size at 6'7" and shooting ability, he could provide quality shooting off the bench, but he never gained the trust of the coaching staff and only appeared in eight ACC games. He may not have much of a market given his limited playing time and available film.
Coach Loucks is expected to turn the majority of this roster over, which is probably for the best. Taylor Bol Bowen, Waka Mbatch, and Chandler Jackson have already entered the portal, and many more are likely to come. Rozakeas has the potential to be a shooter who could fit Loucks' system, but he wants players who can win now, not long-term projects.
