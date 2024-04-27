Jacksonville Jaguars Select FSU Football CB Jarrian Jones in 2024 NFL Draft
Former Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones has been drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 96th overall pick in the 3rd round, becoming the sixth former Seminole drafted thus far in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a deep draft for mid-round corners, but Jones' versatility as someone who can play inside or out was a big talking point, even if he's likely to stick in the slot at the next level.
Jones started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to FSU once head coach Mike Norvell took the job and struggled initially on the outside. For a moment, some wondered if he even could've switched to wide receiver given the lack of depth in that room. Instead, he moved inside to become the 'Noles' slot cornerback in the 2023 season and thrived, finishing as PFF's 5th-ranked cornerback in college football.
Jarrian Jones put on a show at the NFL Combine in March by running a 4.39 40-yard dash, answering some questions teams had about his top-end speed. He had a busy pre-draft process, taking top-30 visits with at least 4 teams as well as meeting with many others at the Combine.
The Jaguars signed former Seminole Ronald Darby this offseason to join their secondary, now they've selected Jones to bolster the garnet and gold in that backfield. They've been needing a slot corner for a few years and this fills an immediate need for them.
