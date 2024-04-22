BREAKING: Promising FSU Football Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Spring football has concluded for the Florida State Seminoles. That means the program is expected to see some attrition over the next few weeks during the 15-day NCAA Transfer Portal spring window. The Seminoles have to shed at least four players to get to the 85-man scholarship limit and they'll probably have more players depart than that.
On Monday afternoon, redshirt freshman wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs entered the portal, according to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz. Jacobs is coming off his first year in Tallahassee and was fighting for a role amongst a deep group of wide receivers.
Jacobs actually led the Seminoles in receiving during the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase, catching two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He concluded the exhibiton with a long touchdown grab. With that being said, Jacobs was inconsistent throughout the spring and made some mental errors.
The Florida native appeared in five games during the 2023 season, recording three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jacobs caught a touchdown pass in the home opener against Southern Miss. He made a 19-yard reception in the third of the win over Pittsburgh on a drive that ended in a touchdown. Jacobs also had a season-long 28-yard gain in the home finale against North Alabama.
Jacobs originally signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in #Tribe23. He was one of the rising stars of spring practice a year ago before dealing with nagging injuries throughout the season.
With his departure, FSU still has 12 scholarship wide receivers; redshirt senior Kentron Poitier, redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior Darion Williamson, redshirt senior Deuce Spann, senior Malik Benson, sophomore Hykeem Williams, sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, freshman BJ Gibson, freshman Camdon Frier, freshman Lawayne McCoy, and freshman Elijah Moore.
As of now, Florida State has three two scholarship players enter the portal this spring; Jacobs, cornerback Greedy Vance and wide receiver Joshua Burrell. The Seminoles are projected to be sitting at 88/85 scholarships at this time.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (?), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
