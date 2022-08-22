Dalvin Cook, Derwin James named to NFL's Top 100 list

NFL Network revealed the next crop of players in the NFL Top 100 on Aug. 21 and Florida State was represented on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook each slotted in on the list, increasing the number to three Florida State players (Brian Burns No. 76).

The list, exclusively voted on by current players, ranked James Jr No. 43 and Cook twelve spots higher at No. 31.

In 2021, Cook rushed for 1159 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 89.2 rushing yards per contest, the second-highest mark of his career. Despite missing four games, Cook appeared in his third Pro Bowl.

Cook has appeared on the top 100 list for three consecutive seasons and is ahead of peers such as Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (No. 33), Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (No. 38), and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (No. 46).

After missing the entire 2020 season, James Jr returned for Los Angeles in 2021 and registered a career-high 118 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. His performance was enough to garner his second Pro Bowl nod.

The former Seminole ranked above the Buffalo Bills safety pairing of Jordan Poyer (No. 45) and Micah Hyde (No. 50), as well as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (No. 67).

James Jr also recently became the highest-paid safety in the NFL with his 4-year, $76 million dollar extension per Spotrac.

The Chargers and Vikings each open their season Sept. 11, with Minnesota hosting the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

All statistics for this story were collected via Pro Football Reference.

