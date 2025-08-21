FSU football working to finalize starting offensive line combination
The Florida State Seminoles are officially underway with game preparation for their week one game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with the game just over a week away, the 'Noles still have some things to figure out.
Head coach Mike Norvell has mentioned in recent days that there are still a few position groups with open spots either on the starting lineup or on the two-deep. While the coaches have admitted they have an idea of what it will look like come gameday, they have yet to release a finalized depth chart.
What Will the Starting Offensive Line Look Like For the Seminoles?
Following the 2024 season, the Seminoles had eight offensive linemen depart the program, six of whom had started at least one game in the garnet and gold. When Hand joined the staff in December, he, along with Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, made the offensive line a priority in transfer recruiting and brought on four experienced transfers to a depleted unit.
Hand mentioned there is still some competition for a spot amongst the starting five, and the group that will take the field on August 30th still has yet to be determined.
"We're still in the process of sorting through a few things, but certainly it's sorting itself out," Hand said on Wednesday.
Although Hand may not have a complete idea of what the unit will look like in terms of personnel, he mentioned that he believes he knows who is ready and who still needs some work, and that once the competition is over, the five guys that start week one will be the starting five throughout the season.
"You want to go into training camp with 'who's your five,' and in my history as a coach, I'm kind of ride or die wih those guys, but you have to have three tackles that you feel like you can win with, you have to have three guards, you have to have two centers," Hand said. "So your goal is 'I've got to find who's my top eight,' and those other three guys have to be a little bit multiple."
On Leadership Within the Offensive Line Unit
It was clear that leadership was a big issue for the Seminoles in 2024; however, it seems as if things have changed going into this season, as this time around the team has something to prove. Hand highlighted a few players who have brought a leadership role upon themselves going into the 2025 season.
"I'm the coach, I get the opportunity to stand in front of those guys every day, work with them and coach them. Luke Petitibon, Adrian Medley, Jacob Rizy, and Andre' Otto, those are guys that I would consider our leaders," Hand said. "Guys that have taken ownership, because it's their unit, I just get the opportunity to be in front of the room with them, and I'm very blessed and honored to do that, but they've got to lead it.
Adding to his statement, Hand praised veteran center Luke Petitbon, who joined the Seminoles in the winter after spending his previous four seasons at Wake Forrest. Hand noted that the offensive line consistently relies on Petitbon, and he is always there in that leadership role.
"We put a lot on our centers, and Luke is a guy that's got tremendous leadership qualities, and we lean on him a lot from a leadership role."
The Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide will face off on Saturday, August 30th at 3:30 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium. This will be the first time the two college football juggernauts have met in Tallahassee.
