Skip to main content

Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers

The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.

Former Florida State star Dwayne Bacon has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Monday. As a second-round pick in 2017, Bacon spent 4 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic before playing the 2021-22 season with AC Monaco in France, putting up averages of 13.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG in 45 games. In his last season in the NBA, he started 50 games for the Magic while averaging 10.9 PPG. 

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bacon will wear the number 8 for his stint with the Lakers, hoping to give some scoring and athleticism to a much more experienced team. While the Lakers have never been short on headlines, they opened some eyes trading for Patrick Beverley with Russell Westbrook still on the roster. The expectation is for Westbrook to be moved at some point, which might open an opportunity on the perimeter at some point. 

While at Florida State, Dwayne Bacon averaged 16.5 PPG and 5.0 RPG in two seasons, garnering All-ACC Honors in 2017. He decided to leave after his sophomore season where he was selected with the 40th pick. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

His recruiting class in 2015, which consisted of Terance Mann, Malik Beasley, and Christ Koumadje, helped usher in a new era for Florida State basketball that could consistently churn out NBA prospects. Since Bacon's arrival on campus in 2015, Florida State has had 10 players drafted, including 6 first round selections, as well as players like Trent Forrest, who carved out a role with the Utah Jazz the last couple of seasons despite going undrafted. 

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State athletics throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19120951
Pro Noles

2022-23 Media Day recap for 'NBA Noles

By Austin Veazey
USATSI_16017991
Pro Noles

Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers

By Austin Veazey
USATSI_19107518
Football

Around the ACC: Week 5

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_18703228
Pro Noles

New Orleans Pelicans sign former Florida State forward

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19109925
Football

Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19113608
Football

Monday Mailbag: Wake Forest, Jordan Travis, and Hurricane?

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19110678
Football

Mike Norvell, Florida State Athletic Director Address Hurricane Ian and Wake Forest Matchup

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19113685
Football

Update on kickoff time, TV for Florida State at North Carolina State

By Dustin Lewis