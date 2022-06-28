Former Florida State forward joining Boston Celtics summer league roster

The former Seminole is looking to prove his way back in the NBA.

After spending the 2021-22 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, forward Mfiondu Kabengele is receiving an opportunity with the defending Eastern Conference champions in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

According to Boston Globe writer Adam Himmelsbach, Kabengele is joining the Boston Celtics summer league roster in Las Vegas.

In 25 games with the Vipers, Kabenegle averaged 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and one block per game. He registered 11 double-doubles and set a new G League record with eight blocks in a G League Finals game.

Kabengele was drafted No. 27 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 NBA Draft. Through two seasons, Kabnegele averaged 2.7 points per contest in 51 games across his tenure with the Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Cavaliers' 124-97 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on May 9, 2021, the former Seminole recorded a career-high 14 points in the 2020-21 season.

During his two seasons in Tallahassee, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He led the 'Noles in scoring with 13.2 points per game in 2018-19 and helped FSU finish 29-8, including a 15-1 record at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Kabengele was named the 2018-19 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Sixth Man of the Year. He was also selected to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team while helping the 'Noles earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Men's Tournament before ultimately losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

The Celtics and Kabengele begin their summer league action on July 9 against the Miami Heat. It will be televised on NBA TV.

All statistics for this story were collected via Basketball-Reference and NBA.com.

