Skip to main content

Former Florida State forward joining Boston Celtics summer league roster

The former Seminole is looking to prove his way back in the NBA.

After spending the 2021-22 season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, forward Mfiondu Kabengele is receiving an opportunity with the defending Eastern Conference champions in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

According to Boston Globe writer Adam Himmelsbach, Kabengele is joining the Boston Celtics summer league roster in Las Vegas.

In 25 games with the Vipers, Kabenegle averaged 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and one block per game. He registered 11 double-doubles and set a new G League record with eight blocks in a G League Finals game.

Kabengele was drafted No. 27 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 NBA Draft. Through two seasons, Kabnegele averaged 2.7 points per contest in 51 games across his tenure with the Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Cavaliers' 124-97 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on May 9, 2021, the former Seminole recorded a career-high 14 points in the 2020-21 season.

During his two seasons in Tallahassee, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He led the 'Noles in scoring with 13.2 points per game in 2018-19 and helped FSU finish 29-8, including a 15-1 record at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

Kabengele was named the 2018-19 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Sixth Man of the Year. He was also selected to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team while helping the 'Noles earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Men's Tournament before ultimately losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. 

The Celtics and Kabengele begin their summer league action on July 9 against the Miami Heat. It will be televised on NBA TV. 

All statistics for this story were collected via Basketball-Reference and NBA.com.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_13012843
Pro Noles

Former Florida State forward joining Boston Celtics summer league roster

By Charleston Bowles1 minute ago
USATSI_16695716 (2)
Football

Is Akeem Dent primed for a break-out season in 2022?

By John Jenkins1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 1.39.32 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Peach State linebacker announces commitment to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis1 hour ago
USATSI_17159012
Football

ACC eliminating divisions in 2023, Florida State's permanent opponents announced

By Dustin Lewis3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 6.02.13 PM
Recruiting

2023 OT Lucas Simmons planning to commit within the next two weeks

By Dustin LewisJun 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 5.57.43 PM
Recruiting

Seminoles in top-4 for 2023 RB Daylan Smothers following official visit to Tallahassee

By Dustin LewisJun 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 1.02.01 PM
Recruiting

Florida State leaves 2023 RB Samuel Singleton with a choice to make after official visit

By Dustin LewisJun 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 4.37.41 PM
Recruiting

2023 OL Roderick Kearney breaks down why he committed to Florida State

By Nate GreerJun 26, 2022