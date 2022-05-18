Skip to main content

Minnesota Vikings coaching staff utilizing Dalvin Cook at new position on offense

The new staff in Minnesota is exploring the versatility of Dalvin Cook.

Former Florida State star Dalvin Cook is one of the premier weapons in the National Football League (NFL), as his 4,466 rushing yards since 2018 rank fourth among all running backs.

Even with Cook having three consecutive seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards, the Minnesota Vikings and first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell are expanding the 3x Pro Bowler’s role in the offense even further.

USATSI_17226539

According to an article from Chad Graff in The Atheltic, Cook has lined up at wide receiver in bunch sets in OTAs.

In 2021, Cook had 34 receptions for 224 yards. His receptions were the lowest since his rookie year (11), but he did only appear in 13 of 17 games. From 2018-20, Cook totaled 137 receptions for 1185 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn at wide receiver, but do have 61 receptions vacated due to tight end Tyler Conklin leaving in free agency.

No image description

O’Connell, who served as offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders (2019) and Los Angeles Rams (2020-21), is likely searching for more creative ways to get Florida State’s all-time rushing yards leader the ball in space.

USATSI_17226413

Cook will turn 27 years old before the 2022 season and suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 28, 2021.

If O’Connell and the Vikings want to preserve Cook’s health, getting him touches on the perimeter and in the open field could not only benefit the Vikings but also extend the prime of Cook’s career.

All stats were gathered from Pro Football Reference

USATSI_17226539
