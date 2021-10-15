New York Knicks cut former Seminole

The NBA preseason is almost over and opening night is just around the corner. That means that teams across the league are trimming down their rosters to the 17 player limit (15 regular players, 2 two-way players) prior to next week.

On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks announced that they were waiving guard Dwayne Bacon. The former Florida State star joined the Knicks back in August on a non-guaranteed contract.

Bacon made his move to New York after not re-signing with the Orlando Magic. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Magic, averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 72 total appearances with 50 starts. The points per contest and games started marked career-highs for Bacon.

The Florida native spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, who drafted him in the Second Round in 2017. He put up 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds during his 135 appearances for the Hornets.

Prior to his time in the league, Bacon starred for two seasons in Tallahassee while leading Florida State to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 for the first time in five years. He developed into a fan favorite and averaged 16.5 points, 5 rebounds, and a steal per game while wearing garnet and gold.

Since Bacon has already played four years in the NBA, he is no longer eligible to sign a two-way deal. He will look for another opportunity across the league where he can sign a guaranteed contract. If not, he might need to spend some time in the G-League to rehabilitate his value.

