'Noles in the Pros: Running Backs Find End Zone in Week 3

Week 3 is in the books for the 2022 NFL season and the stars from Florida State played well around the league.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook started strong against the Detroit Lions, rushing 17 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. Following the touchdown, he exited the game with a shoulder injury. Cook reached 5,000 career rushing yards, becoming the fifth Viking to reach that milestone.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles

Sweat and the Eagles' defense dominated the Washington Commanders as he had three tackles and 1.5 sacks. Sweat has recorded a sack in back-to-back games.

Jalen Ramsey, DB, Rams

Ramsey held his ground against the Arizona Cardinals with eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and two passes defended.

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

Winston was 25-41 for 353 yards, one passing touchdown, and two interceptions. He also fumbled twice but both were recovered in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Akers was in need of a strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals and by rushing 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, the young back seems to be getting more integrated into the offense. He had a bad fumble on the goal line as he reached to score but it was punched out of his hand, plays like that will hurt Akers' case to be the feature back.

Asante Samuel Jr, DB, Chargers

Samuel was busy all game as the Jacksonville Jaguars put up 38 points on the Chargers' defense. He had four tackles and pass defended.

Derwin James, S, Chargers

James recorded nine tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass defended.

Honorable Mentions:

Jets DE, Jermaine Johnson had four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Jets S, Lamarcus Joyner had another strong game against the Bengals as he recorded seven tackles, and two quarterback hurries.

Saints DB, P.J Williams tallied five tackles and two passes defended.

Panthers DE, Brian Burns recorded a quarterback hurry.

Chiefs DL, Derrick Nnadi had a solo tackle.

Titans DE, Demarcus Walker had two tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Broncos DB, Ronald Darby had three tackles.

Charger K, Dustin Hopkins went 1-1 on extra points and 1-1 on field goals (25 yards).

Cardinals C, Rodney Hudson started.

