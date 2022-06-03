Patrick Mahomes says he hates playing against a former Florida State defensive back

Star Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was recently asked who he hates playing against the most in the NFL and his answer was none other than former FSU star Jalen Ramsey. Mahomes, being one of the star quarterbacks in the NFL announcing his displeasure playing against Ramsey, will add fuel to the fire for the upcoming 2022 season.

Jalen Ramsey has made a major impact throughout his star-studded career in the NFL and has become quite savvy in getting under opposing quarterbacks' skin. Patrick Mahomes is not the first quarterback to express their uncomfortableness playing against the All-Pro corner. Back in 2018, Ramsey had an interview where he ripped into quite a few current Quarterbacks such as Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, and Josh Allen. Ramsey called Allen "Trash", Ryan "overrated", and Roethlisberger "decent at best". Manning didn't receive words like these but Ramsey's backhanded compliment got a response out from Peyton's younger brother. Eli had a classic moment where he responded "Who?" when asked about Ramsey's comment. Allen said he was not bothered by the comments due to Ramsey not being on his team.

Ramsey enjoys stirring the pot when his name is mentioned so don't be surprised to see a response to help continue his ability to annoy and disrupt opposing players.

In the upcoming 2022 NFL season, Mahomes and Ramsey will face off on November 27th at home in Kansas City. Both teams are set to be a competitive force, making this matchup a top game during the season.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



