Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Patrick Williams expected to miss remainder of regular season with Chicago Bulls

    This is a big loss for the Chicago Bulls.
    Author:

    The NBA season is just getting started and while players get in game-shape for the long year, injuries and setbacks can occur. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, former Florida State star and current Chicago Bulls forward, Patrick Williams, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a left wrist dislocation.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

    Williams suffered the injury on Thursday night after a hard foul from New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. He recorded 6 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal in a game that ended up being the Bulls' first loss of the season.

    The ailment ends what many expected to be a breakout sophomore season for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Through his first five games, Williams' numbers had dropped slightly from a season ago but his efficiency was up. He was averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 56.5% shooting from the field, 50% from deep, and 100% from the line.

    READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State at Clemson

    The drop in production can be attributed to Chicago's offseason additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. However, the improvements in his shooting cannot be understated. Williams shot 48.3% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 72.8% from the charity stripe as a rookie.

    No image description

    The North Carolina native suffered a perilunate dislocation. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called it a "pretty significant wrist injury" and Williams will undergo surgery to repair his wrist.

    READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

    It's important to note that Wojnarowski's report only clarified that Williams' injury should knock him out for the regular season. That means there could be a chance that he returns in the postseason. Chicago is expected to be a playoff team in the eastern conference in 2021-22.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_16842179
    Pro Noles

    Patrick Williams expected to miss remainder of regular season with Chicago Bulls

    7 minutes ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Florida State communicating daily with 2022 LB Aidan Vaughan

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16923853 (1)
    Football

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Clemson

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17011550
    Football

    Three bold predictions for Florida State at Clemson

    5 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    'Noles evaluating rising defensive end Asani Redwood

    5 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 27-29

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16940150
    Basketball

    What to Expect from Florida State's first exhibition game

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16827429
    Football

    Dabo Swinney speaks on presumed bitterness towards FSU's Mike Norvell

    23 hours ago