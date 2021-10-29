Patrick Williams expected to miss remainder of regular season with Chicago Bulls

The NBA season is just getting started and while players get in game-shape for the long year, injuries and setbacks can occur. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, former Florida State star and current Chicago Bulls forward, Patrick Williams, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a left wrist dislocation.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

Williams suffered the injury on Thursday night after a hard foul from New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. He recorded 6 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal in a game that ended up being the Bulls' first loss of the season.

The ailment ends what many expected to be a breakout sophomore season for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Through his first five games, Williams' numbers had dropped slightly from a season ago but his efficiency was up. He was averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 56.5% shooting from the field, 50% from deep, and 100% from the line.

READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State at Clemson

The drop in production can be attributed to Chicago's offseason additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan. However, the improvements in his shooting cannot be understated. Williams shot 48.3% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 72.8% from the charity stripe as a rookie.

The North Carolina native suffered a perilunate dislocation. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan called it a "pretty significant wrist injury" and Williams will undergo surgery to repair his wrist.

READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

It's important to note that Wojnarowski's report only clarified that Williams' injury should knock him out for the regular season. That means there could be a chance that he returns in the postseason. Chicago is expected to be a playoff team in the eastern conference in 2021-22.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook