WATCH: Derwin James seals the Monday night win

The former Seminole has made his presence known in his return from injury.

DBU is in full effect this season as multiple former Florida State Seminoles are amongst the top defensive backs in the NFL. Star Jalen Ramsey has gotten off to another terrific start, Asante Samuel Jr. looks like he's primed to be one of the best rookies in 2021 and Derwin James is dominating in his return from injury.

James and the Los Angeles Chargers got an opportunity to be front and center to the entire country when they hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chargers went up 21-0 before a Raiders response to make the score 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

Following a Los Angeles score, Las Vegas was driving to keep the game in range. Quarterback Derek Carr dropped back to pass and tried to find tight end Darren Waller down the field. Instead, James played great coverage and was in position to come away with an interception to seal the victory. Check it out below

The Florida native returned to action in week one after missing all of the 2020 season with a meniscus injury. In total, James hasn't been available for 27 of 32 regular-season games over the past two years.

It's no secret that he's a special player with the talent to develop into a superstar but injuries have held him back to this point in his NFL career. Hopefully, that is behind him now and we'll be able to watch James light it up in Los Angeles week in and week out.

The former Seminole has recorded 26 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 2 pass deflections in four games.

