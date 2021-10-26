WATCH: Jameis Winston gets frustrated with receiver on Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks matched up on Monday Night Football to close out week 7. It was a battle until the end but the Saints were able to leave Seattle with a 13-10 victory after a late field goal. Both offenses had their fair share of struggles during a rainy and windy evening.

Former Florida State star and New Orleans starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, finished the game 19/35 passing for 222 yards and a touchdown. He also had 8 carries for 40 yards on the ground. It was a decent night statistically for Winston but he had to connect with Alvin Kamara 10 times during the contest.

I don't think it's too much of a stretch to say that the Saints have the worst wide receiving core in the NFL, especially with Michael Thomas hurt. Outside of Marquez Callaway, it's a pretty pathetic group. Tre'Quan Smith, Kenny Stills, Ty Montgomery, Kevin White, Adam Trautman. The five combined for four catches for 47 yards on 12 total targets. Should any of these guys even still be in the league?

During the first drive of the game, Winston tried to go deep to Smith, who was wide-open, but the receiver inexplicably cut off his route and couldn't catch up to the ball. Two plays later, the ball bounced off of his hands and the Saints were forced to punt. It was a disappointing start for Smith in his first game back after an injury.

Things got interesting in the fourth quarter. On a crucial third and 12 in a tie game, Winston had to help Smith line up prior to the snap and his pass ended up being batted down. As the two went to the sideline, Smith caught the ire of Winston for not doing his job.

Watch the full exchange below.

