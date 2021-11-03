WATCH: Rams running back Cam Akers continues to progress following Achilles injury

It's been less than four months since former Florida State star and Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers, suffered an Achilles injury during an offseason workout. Typically, it can take nine to twelve months to return from the procedure but Akers isn't exactly human.

READ MORE: Report: Deion Sanders has been hospitalized

In October, the Mississippi native posted a clip to Instagram as he returned to fieldwork and did some ladder drills. Less than two weeks later, on another video on social media, Akers did some short sprints and tested out his explosiveness. The progress that he's made since July is simply remarkable and a testament to the hard work he's put in during the rehab process. Check out the clip below.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned last week that there was "cautious optimism" that Akers would be able to suit up if the team can make a playoff run. McVay went on to note that the star running back was running at 80% body weight at 10 miles per hour on the treadmill.

Akers busted onto the scene late in his rookie season for the Rams. He led the team in rushing with 145 carries for 625 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns. His production turned up over the final seven games when he averaged 113.1 yards from scrimmage per contest.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

LA has made it clear that it is going all in on the 2021 season. The Rams traded for veteran pass-rusher Von Miller prior to the trade deadline to add to a defense that already includes Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. Getting Akers back at some point in the year would provide an instant threat in the backfield and another weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford to work with.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook