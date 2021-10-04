2022 OT Matthew McCoy discusses recent offer from Florida State

The offensive tackle board was shaken up last week when priority target and top-100 prospect Elijah Pritchett committed to Alabama over Florida State. The Seminoles are now looking at other options to finish out their offensive line class and they joined the recruitment for a talented in-state product on Saturday.

Rising offensive tackle Matthew McCoy unofficially visited FSU this weekend to attend the Syracuse game after communicating with Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor. He's a relatively new target for the 'Noles. McCoy says that his first time talking with the staff was when he arrived in Tallahassee.

“I’ve gotten a lot of follows from all of the coaches and even coach Norvell," McCoy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Coach Chuck [Cantor] sent me the link for the tickets. I knew it was going to happen [the offer] after Norvell followed me the day before the game. I wasn’t really talking to them before the game. When I got there they all greeted me, that was kind of like the first time I really talked to them.”

Prior to kickoff, coach Cantor took McCoy into the locker room. Head coach Mike Norvell was waiting for him and personally extended the Florida native a scholarship. It was a special moment for McCoy.

“Coach Chuck [Cantor] took me back to the locker room and coach Norvell was there to see me," McCoy said. "He was excited and he was the one that gave me the offer. I was excited that he gave me a full scholarship and saying it face to face, I think that’s really important and very special.”

McCoy enjoyed the atmosphere in Doak Campbell Stadium as he watched Florida State earn its first win of the season.

“Just going in there and going in the locker room, separately from the other players and the other recruits," McCoy said. "I think it was amazing being in the stadium, the atmosphere, there’s a lot of tradition that I love. They have very supportive fans and a great fanbase.”

The Creekside High School product has seen his stock on the recruiting trail make a massive jump since his senior season started. McCoy switched from tight end/defensive line to offensive line over the summer. He's relatively new to the position but his potential is obvious. Hence why McCoy's picked up at least 12 offers in the past two weeks.

“Recruiting wise, everything has been coming very fast over the past couple of weeks," McCoy said. "I switched positions from defensive line to offensive line over the summer. It’s been coming fast since then.”

“When I posted my midseason film, everything flew in and all of the coaches were excited," McCoy continued. "I was happy to make the switch. I love doing it and this is what happened.”



With so many offers coming his way in just a short time period, McCoy acknowledges that the attention can get a little overwhelming. He's excited and trying to pick the right school.

“It can be overwhelming at the end of the day to make a decision like that," McCoy said. "At the same time, it’s exciting to have all of these coaches contacting you in a short amount of time. At the end of the day, you’ve got to pick one school and make sure it’s the right one that will change your life.”



Some schools that have been recruiting him hard are Maryland, Ole Miss, and USF. He says that Florida State is also high on his list now that they've extended an offer.

McCoy expects to return to campus later this year for an official visit. His only other official visit at this time is set up to Ole Miss in a few weeks.

“Probably later in the season or when they have an available time for me," McCoy said. "I have one official visit, that’s to go to Ole Miss for the LSU game on my BYE week.”

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle doesn't have a timeline for his commitment. He's not an early enrollee so his recruitment could stretch out into February if necessary. McCoy is ranked as the No. 141 OT and the No. 191 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

