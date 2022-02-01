2022 WR Reece Larson considering PWO from Florida State

Florida State hosted several potential PWO targets this past weekend. Reece Larson from Wellington High School in Wellington, FL, was one of those targets. Despite a slow start to his recruitment, Larson is starting to gain traction as National Signing Day nears.

Reece Larson, a 6’, 175 pound wide receiver from Florida, is starting to hear from college coaches after a solid senior season.

“I got my first offer from Stetson, Charleston Southern just offered, and FSU is talking to me,” Larson said. “I have some others so I am not sure yet if I will be signing on Wednesday. I had a good season with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. My school uses me as the motion receiver and schemes me versus the defense. I can go deep, take a slant deep and also return punts and kickoffs.”

READ MORE: Florida State and Florida Gators will not play on Saturday in 2022

Larson visited FSU on Sunday. While the offer from the Seminoles is for a PWO, Reece says that he is strongly considering that option after a great visit this weekend.

“Coach Bartow came by my school and said that he really liked my film,” Larson said. “He said when he got back to Tallahassee that he was going to put my name in. A few days later I got a call from Coach Cantor about coming up for a visit. The visit was great. FSU is a really nice place. When I stepped on the field it felt real. It was a great feeling. The facilities are great. It’s amazing. FSU is a top-tier program. I got a chance to meet all of the coaches and spend time with them.”

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2022 football schedule released

“The facilities are a big part of what I liked,” Larson continued. “The staff there is great. I felt very welcomed as did my family. I think I bonded well with them. I even got a chance to spend some time with Coach Dugans breaking down film a bit. Coach Norvell is very motivating. I like how they stay on you both academically and athletically. Out of the schools I’ve been to, FSU treated us the best. I’m interested because it’s a top-tier program and I feel that if I go to a school that plays that level of football it will help me get better faster. The facilities, the coaches and the visit all of it was just great for me. I know it is a PWO offer, but I am definitely considering it. Once I get to finalize all of the details with FSU, I’m not sure how long that will take, I will decide then. I want to see if I get any other offers.”

Reece is currently preparing for the track season as he runs the 100, 200, and 4x100. We will track Larson’s communication with FSU and his upcoming decision.

READ MORE: Two assistant coaches sign contract extensions with Florida State