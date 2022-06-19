2023 LB Blake Nichelson can see himself at Florida State following official visit

Florida State only hosted one official visitor over the weekend in 2023 linebacker Blake Nichelson. After picking up an offer from the Seminoles in May, Nichelson wasted no time in setting up a trip to Tallahassee. The experience marked the first time that he had ever been in the state of Florida.

During his two days on campus, Nichelson was able to experience a lot of what the program and school had to offer him. Coming out of the visit, he could see himself spending his college career at Florida State.

“I went on campus and got to meet a bunch of the players and stuff," Nichelson said. "Went in the photoshoot and the stadium and just basically everything. I’ve gotten to experience a little bit of everything so far.”

“It was a great experience just to go around campus and get to experience the entire thing," Nichelson continued. "Get a look around everywhere and I can definitely see myself coming here.”

Head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon spent a lot of time with Nichelson throughout the weekend. Shannon and Nichelson have built a solid relationship.

"We have a pretty good relationship," Nichelson said. "He’s just a normal dude, and obviously, everyone knows his accomplishments and stuff, but he's such a humble person.”

The California native and coach Norvell spent time learning more about one another during the visit. Norvell made it clear that the Seminoles want him.

“Just basically showing how much he wants me to be in his program, to be honest," Nichelson said. "And a lot of it is just fun conversation too, just on a personal level. Just normal stuff, so yeah, I really love the program here.”

Nichelson was also able to meet multiple current players including true freshman quarterback AJ Duffy, who was his host on the official visit. He liked how all of the players were closely connected.

“Honestly, just from looking at everything, I think it’s just kind of a family vibe," Nichelson said. "Like everybody knows each other. It’s not like you just have your little groups and stuff. It’s like a family vibe where you're all connected together.”



Duffy, who is also from California, told Nichelson more about Florida State and his personal experience since arriving in January.

“He was kind of just telling me all about Florida State. Kind of just a little bit of everything," Nichelson said. "That's how the whole trip has been. It’s my first time out here in Florida, they just gave me a rundown on Florida, just the school here, and all that.”

Three things that are important to Nichelson in his recruitment are relationships, going to a place where he truly feels wanted, and being developed. To this point, the Seminoles have checked off most of those boxes.

“It’s great to see the amount of interest," Nichelson said. "I feel like that's a big part of my recruitment is that I want to go somewhere I'm wanted, so obviously they’ve showed that they actually want me, so that’s a great thing.”

While there's a large distance between the west coast and Tallahassee, that's not a factor that Nichelson cares about. He's looking for a program that fits him regardless of location.

“No. Distance definitely isn’t a factor. It doesn’t really matter to me," Nichelson said. "The best fit for me is where I'm going to go, no matter the distance.”

Florida State has positioned itself for Nichelson following his first official visit of the summer. He plans to return to watch a game in the fall.

“I’m feeling really good," Nichelson said. "Like I said earlier, this is definitely a place I could see myself going, and I just can't wait to build this relationship more, and continue to see more about Florida State.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon next weekend. He's also considering official visits to Washington or Nebraska. Nichelson isn't sure of an exact date for a decision but he's hoping to make a commitment prior to his senior season.

“I'm not 100% sure when I’ll make my decision," Nichelson said. "I kind of want to before the season, though, so probably around August or something like that is when I'll end up committed.”

With the end of June approaching, the Seminoles currently hold eight commitments in their 2023 class. The haul ranks No. 37 in the country according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



