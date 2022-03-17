2024 DL Champ Thompson earns offer from Florida State during junior day

The Seminoles are one of two schools standing out early with Thompson.

After hosting smaller visit weekends throughout January, recruiting has picked up a notch for Florida State in March. Over the past two weeks, the Seminoles have hosted junior days on the weekends while groups of recruits pour in on weekdays. It's been a consistent, calculated effort thus far and it's paying as the coaching staff continues to establish relationships.

Touted 2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson took an unofficial visit to Florida State last Saturday. He had a great experience and appreciated that the Seminoles talked about more than just football.

"I had a great experience," Thompson said. "I liked the fact that the first thing that we talked about it, before really even football, we went in the meeting and talked about academics. That's really big because it's life after football."

READ MORE: First meeting with Mike Norvell shocks 2024 DB CJ Heard

While on the visit, Thompson earned an offer from head coach Mike Norvell. He was excited because the Seminoles are a team that he has had his eyes on since attending a camp last summer.

"He told me that I'm a great player and that this is a place that I can come to shine," Thompson said. "I was happy, I was very excited. This is like one of the first schools that I ever thought about going to. I always liked it, I always liked Florida State. When they invited me to camps, the coaches would talk to me and I would be like, 'man, this would be a great place to come to.'"

The Georgia native has established solid relationships with coach Norvell, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, and offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. He likes that coach Haggins is straight up in his approach.

"I feel like I have a really good relationship with Odell," Thompson said. "And coach Atkins and coach Norvell."

"He [Odell] gives it to you straight up," Thompson continued. "He's real. I like that. He don't sugarcoat nothing."

A few things that stood out to him were learning more about the academics at Florida State and the way that the coaches treated him. They truly want him in Tallahassee.

"The academics and the way that the coaches didn't sugarcoat anything," Thompson said. "They give it to you straight up. I like the fact that they were being real and 100%. They gave me a message that this is the place for me and they want me as much as I want them."

READ MORE: Florida State "definitely top-5" for 2023 RB Dante Dowdell

Following this visit, the Seminoles are among two teams that are standing out early with Thompson. He noted Georgia Tech as being the other one.

"I feel like they're most definitely on the list of schools that I want to go to."

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound offensive lineman is planning to return to Florida State during the offseason, possibly for the spring game on April 9. He's coming off of a trip to Clemson and could take a few other visits.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Thompson throughout his upcoming junior season.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook