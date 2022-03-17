2024 LB Myles Graham details "great" visit to Florida State

If there's one thing you can say about Florida State's coaching staff, it's that they consistently get talented recruits on campus. The month of March has only further proven that as nearly a hundred prospects have been in Tallahassee over the last two weekends alone.

Highly-regarded 2024 linebacker Myles Graham was in town on Saturday. This was his second opportunity to visit Florida State after attending a game during the fall.

"It was great," Graham said. "I had a great time. Definitely looking forward to being back. It was great. The coaches showed a lot of love. They love me, my family so it was great."

Like with many prospects that visit Florida State, the genuineness of the coaching staff caught his attention. Their approach set the Seminoles apart from other programs that are recruiting him.

"I would have to say how the energy is, how they make me feel, like they want you to be here," Graham said. "They just want what's best for you at all times. A lot of places have that but they really showed it. They really set themselves apart."

"They were definitely really real with me," Graham continued. "They talked about real-life stuff. They talked about how if I get to play here, that you won't love it all the time but they want what's best for me. They're always going to do what's best for me."

The Georgia native spent a lot of time with linebackers coach Randy Shannon, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and head coach Mike Norvell. It was his first chance to meet with Shannon in person.

"It was my first time meeting him," Graham said. "He's definitely a legendary dude. He's sent many, many linebackers to the league. He's coached some of the greats. So he talked about kind of just football stuff. So he just gave me some advice for college football and for my future in recruiting."

Graham also sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting in his office. If he chooses Florida State, he knows that Norvell will push him to be the best man that he can be.

"He was mostly saying that if I come to play for him, I'm not going to love him most of the time," Graham said. "There are going to be days where you want to quit but you've got to keep going. He's going to push me to be the best man on and off the field that I can be. It's natural to want to be comfortable and he's going to push me past that point."

While on the visit, Graham spoke with coach Shannon and coach Fuller about his potential fit into the defense. They like him as an inside linebacker but he can play on the outside as well due to his versatility.

"Mostly linebacker, in kind of the inside linebacker position," Graham said "They love me there. They think I'm very versatile. So I can play many positions, not just there."

Though it's relatively early in Graham's recruitment, Florida State is in a good position. The Seminoles are one of his top schools along with Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida.

"I haven't visited many schools but definitely I loved it here and they're definitely one of my top schools," Graham said. "It was great. I had a lot of fun. I always want like a family feeling wherever I go so they definitely gave me that."

The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker plans to be back at Florida State soon but he doesn't have a set date for a return visit.

