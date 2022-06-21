2025 WR Shamar Fowles enjoys time on Florida State's campus

The Seminoles were the first school to extend Fowles a scholarship last month.

A sizable group of prospects from Dade Christian School unofficially visited Florida State on Monday morning to view the campus and spend time around the coaching staff. Two players with offers from the Seminoles, 2023 wide receiver William Fowles and 2025 wide receiver Shamar Fowles, were among the recruits in attendance.

While William Fowles has been a longtime target for the program, the coaching staff recently extended his younger brother, Shamar, a scholarship back in May, the first in his recruitment. This was the first time that Shamar Fowles had been in Tallahassee since picking up the offer.

“It was a good day," Fowles said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It was great.”

During the couple of hours that Fowles was on campus, he spent an ample amount of time around head coach Mike Norvell. Fowles relayed a few of the topics that they spoke about.

“I saw a lot of good things," Fowles said. "See coach Mike Norvell was talking about a lot of good stuff. About how if you don’t want to be great then don’t come here and he just wants to see me be successful.”

The Florida native is looking forward to continuing to build a relationship with Norvell. He felt like he clicked with the head coach's personality.

“His personality is good," Fowles said. "There was a poster, a picture on his wall and he said just always keep climbing."

The Seminoles became the first school to offer Fowles a scholarship a few weeks ago. He was pretty excited about it because he got the offer earlier than his older brother did in his own recruitment.

“It meant everything. It was my first offer," Fowles said. "I was excited because Florida State ain’t offer Will first. I was the first one to get it.”

While it is extremely early in the process for Fowles, the coaching staff at Florida State is standing out to him. He is planning to return to Tallahassee for another visit that will likely occur following his football season.

“I like the coaches," Fowles said. The coaching staff is pretty good and chill.”

The 6-foot-1, 150-pound wide receiver has been to multiple schools this offseason while tripping with his brother. Fowles is not currently ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



