Big-time South Georgia defensive lineman announces decision

Florida State has already seen a couple signings come in from players already committed in its recruiting class. The first announcement from a target this morning came from defensive lineman Tyre West. Over the past few weeks, the Seminoles have been considered the favorite in this recruitment.

However, following an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, West has flipped his commitment from Georgia to the Volunteers. He will stay in the SEC after a late push from Josh Heupel and his staff.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

It's been clear for a while now that West wasn't going to remain with Georgia. Since then, many have had him pegged for Florida State, especially after he visited Tallahassee twice in recent weeks. That said, this is why schools want the last official visit, sometimes it can make all of the difference.

READ MORE: Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

This is a big loss for Florida State on what looks like might be a tough Wednesday. West wasn't going to be relied on to play immediately but it was thought he would provide this class with momentum. Instead, the Seminoles are going to have to hope that they can pull either Marvin Jones Jr. or Nyjalik Kelly later today.

The Seminoles have two interior defensive linemen committed in their 2022 class in Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons. Along with the incoming class, the Seminoles return Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Shambre Jackson, Joshua Farmer and possibly Fabien Lovett.

READ MORE: Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook