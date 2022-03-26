BREAKING: Florida State lands talented 2024 quarterback

Mike Norvell gets his quarterback of the future.

Florida State landed a commitment from one of their top 2024 quarterback targets Saturday.

Luke Kromenhoek, a 6’3”, 185-pound signal-caller from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA committed to FSU Saturday, giving Mike Norvell and the offensive coaches a commitment from a fast rising quarterback for 2024.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's strong Thursday practice

Kromenhoek was in town for the Elite Junior Day earlier this month, and he came away praising his relationship with quarterback coach Tony Tokarz, as well as how he fits in the offense.

Luke was at Clemson last weekend, coming away impressed with what he saw there, but FSU was still top of mind for him after the weekend visit.

With offers from FSU, Coastal Carolina, and UCF, and with numerous programs evaluating him, getting the natural passer on board early helps FSU focus on other positions for what’s starting out as a great class in 2024.

READ MORE: Wide receiver room puts on a show during Florida State's Thursday spring practice

Back in an interview after his previous visit earlier in March, Kromenhoek spoke very highly of quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and the energy he brings.

"He's a great guy," Kromenhoek said. "I love being around him. I love the energy that he brings to the game. I could definitely see myself being with him out there on the field, learning from him."

"We had a film session, it was awesome," Kromenhoek continued. "And just to see the tempo and the energy of all the players, I really enjoyed that."

Kromenhoek joins Kam Davis, Jordan Pride and Camdon Frier in the Tribe24 class.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking news.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!