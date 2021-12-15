Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    BREAKING: Florida State legacy defensive ends signs his letter of intent

    One of the top targets in the entire class has made his decision.
    Florida State received some crushing news this afternoon as 5-star defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. spurned the Seminoles and is signing with Georgia.

    Entering the 2022 recruiting cycle Jones Jr. was identified as a primary target for Mike Norvell and his staff. The 5-star defensive end fits a major hole FSU has with the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. On top of that, the legacy recruit, whose dad Marvin is one of college football’s best linebackers ever and whose uncle and cousin played for the Seminoles, not keeping Marvin in the family stings.

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    While Marvis committed and signed with the Bulldogs, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from FSU. From frequent visits, constant contact and being the one constant throughout, FSU felt they did enough on his official visit in November when the ‘Noles beat Miami.

    READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter makes his college decision

    Missing on Jones Jr. and Nyjalik Kelly as well, is a major blow to a class that still has addressed needs. FSU is left with just one defensive end signee and now must visit the portal for immediate help.

    READ MORE: Florida State secures talented defensive back

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    BREAKING: Florida State legacy defensive ends signs his letter of intent

