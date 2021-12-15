Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    BREAKING: Seminoles land in-state defensive end over Miami

    The Seminoles landed an unexpected in-state product on Wednesday morning.
    Dante Anderson, a composite 4-star from Homestead, FL, has committed and signed with Florida State.

    Anderson, teammates with fellow Florida State signee Daniel Lyons, has been on Florida State’s radar throughout the 2022 recruiting cycle.

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    Dante emerged onto the scene after a strong but shortened COVID season in 2020 where he had 30 tackles, 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. At 6’3”, 205 pounds, Anderson is an undersized but speed rusher off of the edge.

    The 3 year starter was in town over the summer to participate in Florida State’s summer camp, and he was in town for an official visit in early December.

    READ MORE: Know your 'Noles: #Tribe22 Highlights

    With the likelihood of FSU missing on Marvin Jones Jr. and Nyjalik Kelly Mike Norvell and his staff needed to land Anderson to address the defensive end needs this cycle.

    READ MORE: Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    BREAKING: Seminoles land in-state defensive end over Miami

