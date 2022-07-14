BREAKING: Top running back decides between FSU, Oklahoma, NC State, and Alabama

One of the top offensive targets for Florida State’s 2023 recruiting class, Daylan Smothers, made his announcement today on where he’ll play his college football on Thursday afternoon. To no surprise, Smothers chose Oklahoma over the Seminoles, North Carolina State, and Alabama.

Charlotte (NC) - West Charlotte running back Daylan Smothers is one of the nation’s best running backs for the 2023 class. While he’s going to miss his senior season due to high school transfer rules, schools like FSU, Oklahoma, N.C. State and Penn State continued to heavily recruit the talented ball carrier.

Florida State hosted Smothers for his final official visit at the end of June. Coming out of the visit there was some thought that FSU had done enough to land the eventual commitment of Daylan. He told NoleGameday at the time, ”It was a great experience as always, my third time being back here," Smothers said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It's a great feeling and the energy is always good down here."

“She's been tearing up honestly," Smothers said of his mother on the visit. "It's been a great experience for her. She really got to feel the love. Like I said, she teared up in coach Norvell's office. It's just been a great feeling honestly."

Now that Daylan is off of the board for FSU look for the coaches to continue to press hard for the commitment of Fleming Island 4-star running back Samuel Singleton. They’re also starting to show interest in Miami-Dillard back Christopher Johnson, who’s arguably the fastest player in Florida and one of the fastest nationally in this class.

The Seminoles hold ten verbal commitments which ranks No. 42 in the country according to 247Sports.

