Elite defensive tackle prospect Vic Burely recaps visit to Florida State

Warner Robins, GA star defensive lineman Vic Burley made his second visit to Florida State this weekend for their Elite Junior Day event. The 5-star tackle took a different approach than other recruits on this visit, skipping the practice to learn more about the academic support offered to football players.

Burley, rated as one of the best overall players in the nation regardless of position, is one of the top players on FSU’s board for the 2023 class. In town Saturday for the Elite Junior Day, it was important to Vic to get some questions answered regarding academics and academic support.

"It went well today," Burley said. "I learned a lot of information today that I didn't get the first trip. So today was very informational for me but in a good way. I did come in with a little bit of questions about whether they have my major and stuff like that. (this visit was) More to the educational side. As my parents have been teaching me - education. Education is going to take me further than football. I’m really looking forward. If football works out for me and I make it to the NFL, that’s great. But what happens after football. The academic support they have is all in the same building," he explained. It may be on different levels but it's all in the same building. It's not as spread out as other colleges. Everything you need is in this perimeter.”

Florida State defensive line coach Odell Haggins has done a tremendous job recruiting Burley so far.

"Coach Haggins talks to me on a personal level so it just really draws me to the school," Burley said of the legendary FSU coach. "Coach Haggins feels like family. Can probably be like an uncle to me. He's pretty cool to talk to. Every time I call him it's always a good conversation."

Burley did say that he hears from three coaches from FSU and that he likes that on top of the coaches themselves, he likes how they use their defensive linemen.

“Coach Haggins, Coach Norvell, and Coach Thomsen and all of the coaches are very good at recruiting me,” Burley stated, “Well, they really try to get what you want out of the visit. Most other schools have a schedule, but lately, when I go, they ask alright what do you want to see, what do you want to learn about. I like how they attack. That’s my style of play. That’s how we do it at my high school just attacking the person in front of me. Coach Norvell is trying to get back to the old FSU. I love the way Coach Norvell is doing it.”

Now that his second visit is complete Burley says all of his boxes for FSU have been checked off and that they are a legitimate option for him.

“Checked all the boxes, I'll just be coming back for the fun,” Burley said about the visit. "They're up there. They have a chance, real good chance. Culture, I love the culture here.”

Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan State, Clemson, South Carolina, and a few other programs are still in contention for Burley. He said that he plans on committing before his senior season to prevent any distractions during his final year of high school.

