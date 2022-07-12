Five recruits flying under the radar that Florida State should take a look at

It's time for the Seminoles to expand their recruiting board at a few positions.

While Florida State continues to target the nation’s top players for the 2023 recruiting class, there are recruits all over that could help the Seminoles. Let’s take a look at five recruits that should be on the radar for this recruiting cycle.

Florida State’s recruiting class has done a great job addressing the trenches, but there are some other needs that need to be addressed in this cycle.

Mike Norvell and his staff are recruiting nationally, but they’ve missed out on some of their targets recently. While the misses are hard to accept, there are players all over the country that can help this program.

Here are five recruits the coaching staff should be all over for this class.

Stanquan Clark, Linebacker

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is one of the most underrated recruits in the class. He’s dominated for Miami - Killian in what I feel is the nation’s best high school competition (Dade and Broward), producing an All-State performance in 2021. He had 131 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions.

He plays safety in 7-on, flashing very good athletism. He runs 11.2 in the 100, which combined with his physicality, will allow him to be a three-down linebacker in college. He doesn’t shy away from contact and he is aggressive at the point of attack. He can, cover and he doesn’t miss tackles.

FSU was there for his spring jamboree where he put on an awesome performance, totaling 16 tackles in the game.

With a need for two linebackers in this class, it’s interesting why FSU isn't all over this recruit.

Vicari Swain, Athlete

Swain is an interesting prospect and I’m not sure which side of the ball I like him best. From Carrollton, GA, Vicari has 15 offers from schools like South Carolina (his supposed leader), Maryland, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

He was the Region 7 4A Athlete of the Year as he was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. He had 47 catches for 855 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense, and he had 28 tackles and six interceptions.

He’s dynamite with the ball. While he’s 6-foot, he’s a long strider and he won’t be caught from behind. He pulls away from defenses. He can play safety or cornerback in college, and his highlight film shows he’s not afraid of contact.

FSU is looking for playmakers and football players - Swain fits the bill.

Micah Mays, Athlete

Mays is another extremely underrated recruit in the 2023 class. He claims over 30 offers from schools like Boston College, Duke, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Penn State and many others. Right now, Wake Forest seems to be the team to beat for this 6-foot-2, 175 pound athlete from North Palm Beach - Benjamin School.

He’s the exact type of recruit that leaves the state and goes on to excel in college. One reason he’s considered an athlete is because he’s also a star in track and field. He won the state championship in the 400 meters (47.52) and the triple jump, and he was third in the long jump.

He’s super explosive. He has long speed on the field and separates from the defense easily. He had 42 catches for 724 yards and 7 scores. He also has played some defense and could be an enticing cornerback on the next level.

The state of Florida is super deep this year at wide receiver - maybe that’s one reason Mays is flying under the radar. But there’s a need for playmakers, and this guy fits the bill.

Ayden Duncanson, Safety

Ayden is a ball hawk on defense and he is a threat as a receiver on offense. Like others on this list, Ayden also runs track. Coming off of an ACL injury, it’s quite possible teams want to see how he bounces back this fall.

At 6-foot-2 inches and 185 pounds, Ayden has excellent size for safety. He is more of a center fielder at safety, covering ground quickly and making plays. He had 4 interceptions last season and averaged nearly 20 yards per catch on offense.

The Mableton, GA product has size, speed and his highlights show a player that has some very good football IQ.

His dad is the track coach at Georgia Tech.

Michael Mitchell, Running Back

Mitchell is one of my favorite running backs in this class. Playing 6A for Middleburg, FL, he played just 8 games in 2021 but he put on a masterful performance - 1,378 yards and 18 touchdowns.

First, he has legit track speed, running 10.81 in the 100. At 6-foot, 195 pounds that’s flying.

Utah was able to jump on him and gain his commitment, but Mitchell is a back the FSU staff needs to circle back on.

He has the long speed, can be a one-cut-and-go runner, thrives running outside zone, and he simply outruns angles.

He’s very reminiscent of Karlos Williams as a running back - big, fast and explosive.

