Florida State offers 2023 TE Anthony Miller during junior day

Miller is one of the latest offers that the Seminoles have extended.

For the second straight weekend, Florida State hosted a ton of visitors across a multitude of classes on campus in an effort to further relationships. In the process, the coaching staff extended a few new offers to prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

2023 tight end Anthony Miller was one of the new names to know coming out of Saturday. While on his visit, Miller was personally offered by head coach Mike Norvell.

"I was walking from the photoshoot and the head coach, he just walked up and said 'I want to offer you,'" Miller said. "That's how it went."

READ MORE: First meeting with Mike Norvell shocks 2024 DB CJ Heard

Outside of earning his 15th scholarship offer, there were a few other things that stood out on the visit. He liked feeling like a priority to the coaches and also got a chance to check out the weight room.

"Probably the weight room and talking to coach," Miller said. "The weight room because I like working out so I like the way the weight room looked. All the coaches all had their own moment with me and we talked about life and stuff."

"The way they prioritized us and they showed us love and the uniforms stood out."

Prior to the conclusion of his visit, the Georgia native sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell is looking for players that are willing to come into the program and go to work.

"He doesn't want no one that doesn't work hard," Miller said. "He just wants somebody to come in and work and if you're not willing to work, he doesn't want you."

READ MORE: Florida State "definitely top-5" for 2023 RB Dante Dowdell

Now that the Seminoles have officially extended Miller an offer, where do they stand in his recruitment?

"I mean it's a top school for me, in my opinion," Miller said. "Probably up there for one of my top schools. I can see it as a possible school to go to."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end says that Pittsburgh, UCF, Liberty, and Louisville are four other programs that are heavily involved with him. He's looking to return to Florida State later in the spring, possibly for the spring game on April 9. As of now, Miller does not have a timeline for a potential decision.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Miller throughout his upcoming senior season.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook