Florida State offers 2023 WR DeAndre Buchannon during visit

The rising senior picked up an offer from his dream school last weekend.

Florida State has been one of the most active programs this spring when it comes to hosting recruits.

One of their recent visitors, DeAndre Buchannon, is a wide receiver prospect from Atlanta - Carver. The FSU staff has been evaluating DeAndre, and on a visit this past weekend they extended an offer.

“One day it just started with FSU,” Buchannon said. “My coach gave them my film and within 24 hours they reached out. They wanted to get me down there to visit so we talked about some dates to come and check out the environment.”

“FSU offered me on the visit,” Buchannon continued. “I was honestly surprised. Coach Norvell really likes my film and he said he likes when I have the ball in my hands. He thinks I’m unstoppable. Coach Dugans said he really wants me and that they like my profile.”

This was Buchannon’s first visit to FSU, and for him, it was a big one as the 'Noles are his dream offer.

“FSU is number one out of all of the offers I have and it is my dream school,” Buchannon said. “The uniforms, the stadium, the coaches, and the academics all stood out. When I visited I wanted to see the facilities, weight room, and the stadium. It was way better than I expected. I had heard before that Tallahassee was kind of boring, but it’s not. That person is crazy.”

DeAndre, who’s 5’10”, 170 pounds, can line up outside or inside. What stands out about him at this stage is how well he gets separation in his routes. He’s coming off of a strong junior season and hopes to keep improving.

“We made a run to the state championship game but lost,” Buchannon said. “We didn’t have a quarterback for four games so I missed 1,000 yards, but I finished with 755 yards and 8 touchdowns. I just okay offense for my school. I want to keep getting better at everything before spring starts May 2nd.”

Buchannon said that he plans on visiting FSU again soon with his family, possibly for the spring game.

DeAndre was a regional qualifier in the 400 last year running a 49.00, and he’s been timed at 21.0 seconds in the 200.

