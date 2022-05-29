Florida State pursuing 2024 OL Ian Moore

The Indiana native has earned 20 offers to this point and more could be on the horizon.

Ian Moore is one of the nation’s fastest-rising 2024 recruits. The interior lineman from New Palestine, IN earned an offer from FSU in late April.

2021 was Ian’s first year playing 4A football in Indiana. His progress throughout the season gave him a chance to be recognized as a top player in his conference.

“It was my first year playing 4A football so it was a little difficult at first,” Moore explained. “While there aren’t many stats for offensive linemen, I received 1st Team All-Conference and got Most Improved Offensive Player of the Year.”

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

He says he has 20 offers with major programs looking to evaluate him at this time.

“Recruiting is going really good,” Moore said. “ I have 20 offers and there are a couple schools that haven’t offered like Michigan, Ohio State and a couple others that I’ve talked to.”

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins is who offered Ian.

“I think FSU is a great place and from what I’ve heard it’s a great place,” Moore said about FSU. “I think they have a great history and culture. Coach Atkins didn’t really talk to me actually. He wanted to talk to my parents and tell them what it was like. What I did get to hear is they’ve heard from my head coach about how I am as a person, and player. Coach Atkins said he liked what he saw when he came to practice and that he was offering me.”

Recruiters are evaluating Ian as an interior lineman that could play tackle if needed.

“I would describe myself as an athletic guard,” Moore said. “I’ve been told that I have the size to play guard, but I can play tackle if I need to. I can pass block, run block, pull, and get to the second level.”

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

Ian doesn’t have a lot of plans for visits this summer but states he does plan to visit FSU when the time comes.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more on the 2024 FSU recruiting class.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook