Former Oklahoma star quarterback enters Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal is heating up on the first Monday following the end of the regular season. Earlier this afternoon, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on social media that he would be transferring.

It's been one of the most highly anticipated decisions around the country ever since Rattler was benched for freshman Caleb Williams during Oklahoma's comeback win over Texas. Williams never looked back and started the Sooners final six games of the regular season. Rattler has thrown 12 total passes in relief duty dating back to October.

"Sooner Nation:

Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else.

At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

Rattler entered the year with preseason Heisman hopes and the potential to develop into a First-Round pick. He'll probably look to rehab his stock for at least a season at a new school before making the leap to the NFL.

The Arizona native finished his time in Oklahoma by completing 70.1% of his passes for 4595 yards with 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also added nine more touchdowns on the ground. Rattler went 15-2 as a starting quarterback.

There was some chatter that Rattler might turn into an unnecessary distraction after he was benched for Williams. Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley shot that down multiple times.

“I’ve been saying this all along and I think maybe people on the outside believe me, don’t believe me, whatever,” Riley said in late October. “But do you think the team would’ve reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true? There you go. That narrative needs to end.

“That narrative is over and I hope every one of you write it. Because that narrative is over. He’s been a great team guy. He’s worked, he’s gotten better, he’s taking advantage of the reps. Like I’ve told you guys, I had no doubt when he gets his next opportunity, he’s gonna play well.”

Florida State isn't necessarily looking for a different starting signal-caller following Jordan Travis' performance during the second half of the season. That said, it'd be hard not to at least kick the tires on a tantalizing prospect such as Rattler.

