Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Enters Transfer Portal

The former 5-star quarterback will continue his college career elsewhere next season.

Spencer Rattler has entered the transfer portal.

The former Oklahoma starting quarterback was replaced by Caleb Williams against Texas this year, leading many to speculate that his time at OU would be done at the conclusion of this season, and now it’s official.

“Sooner Nation, thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rattler said in a statement on Twitter. “Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever.

“… At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”

Rattler finishes his OU career with 4,595 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 70.1 percent of his passes and adding nine touchdowns on the ground.

He finished 15-2 as the starter at Oklahoma, winning last year’s Big 12 Championship for the Sooners.

Rattler was Riley's first hand-picked quarterback, and arrived at Oklahoma as the modern ready-made college football star.

A 5-star recruit, Elite 11 winner and star of the Netflix show "QB1", Rattler enrolled at Oklahoma with the largest social media following ever for a football recruit.

But he had to wait before getting his Sooner career rolling, learning behind transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts during his true freshman season.

When he finally got the keys to the offense in 2020, he, predictably, had some early freshman struggles.

As Rattler threw game-ending interceptions, the Sooners lost their first two conference games against Kansas State and Iowa State before rebounding to become one of college football's hottest teams.

Rattler led the Sooners on an eight-game winning streak, culminating in the program's sixth straight Big 12 Championship and a Cotton Bowl drubbing of the Florida Gators, after which he was named offensive MVP.

Then, as Rattler was positioned as the Heisman frontrunner this past summer, the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules were passed, allowing Rattler to become the face of player empowerment and NIL in collegiate athletics.

Rattler participated in the first major autograph signing even for a college athlete, and was able to mobilize his social media following into a brand at the University of Oklahoma.

Back on the football field, Rattler did experience some early season struggles.

The entire offense failed to move the ball at the rates that had become expected of Lincoln Riley’s offense, and the starting quarterback took the brunt of the blame from the fanbase, culminating in the student section chanting for Williams during OU’s 16-13 win over West Virginia.

Finally, the dam broke for the second straight year in the Cotton Bowl as Rattler was again replaced by his backup quarterback. This time, except for two series in the loss at Baylor, Williams never handed the job back.

Rattler hung around for the rest of the regular season, playing the role of backup and seeing game time against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State.

The entire season, Riley praised Rattler’s dedication to being a great teammate, and Riley said the team’s joyous reaction to his touchdown drive against the Red Raiders was all anyone needed to know about Rattler’s character.

“I’ve been saying this all along and I think maybe people on the outside believe me, don’t believe me, whatever,” Riley said after the Texas Tech win. “But do you think the team would’ve reacted that way if all the stuff that people have been reporting on the outside was true? There you go. That narrative needs to end.

“That narrative is over and I hope every one of you write it. Because that narrative is over. He’s been a great team guy. He’s worked, he’s gotten better, he’s taking advantage of the reps. Like I’ve told you guys, I had no doubt when he gets his next opportunity, he’s gonna play well.”

Now, Rattler will get his chance at a fresh start.

Oklahoma has already felt the recruiting impact of Riley’s departure to USC, but Rattler is the first domino to fall as far as current players entering the portal, though this decision was likely going to be made regardless of who the head coach was going to be for the Sooners next year.