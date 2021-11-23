Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU commit Travis Hunter takes visit to Jackson State

    Hunter spent some time with legendary Seminole Deion Sanders over the weekend.
    Author:

    Jackson State is seeing a resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders. Not just on the football field, where the Tigers currently sit at 10-1, but on the recruiting trail as well. Sanders is doing something we haven't seen often at HBCU's, consistently landing top-flight talent. In the 2021 class, JSU brought in multiple four-star prospects out of high school and through the Transfer Portal. 

    READ MORE: Betting odds released for Florida Gators next head coach

    Over the weekend, the top prospect in the 2022 class, defensive back Travis Hunter, made his way up to Mississippi to watch the Tigers face Alcorn State in front of 59K fans. The game was both senior day for Jackson State and it marked Sanders' return for his first home contest since being hospitalized in late October

    While this is certainly a huge visit for Jackson State, it might be even more important to note that the trip meant Hunter was able to spend some time around one of the greatest players in Florida State's history. Sanders was a Hall of Fame defensive back in Tallahassee and Hunter has noted in the past that he looks up to him and wants to continue the DBU mantra. You can bet that they had a few conversations throughout the weekend.

    READ MORE: Bowl game projection for Florida State

    The Tigers defeated Alcorn State, 24-10, while Hunter was on campus. JSU has won eight straight games with its only loss being to FBS UL-Monroe in September. Sanders is now 14-4 as a head coach. 

    No image description

    Hunter returned to the football field on Friday night in Collins Hill's second playoff game. He's finally recovered from an ankle injury that he suffered earlier in the season and it showed. Hunter pulled down an interception and recorded an electric 48-yard touchdown in a 48-6 win. He'll play Lowndes County on Friday night. 

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Florida Gators

    The No. 1 prospect was in Tallahassee last weekend to watch the Seminoles take down Miami for the first time in four years. He's also visited Georgia during the season.

    Hunter plans to sign with Florida State during the Early Signing Period in December.

