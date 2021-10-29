FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 27-29

The playoffs are on the horizon.

The end of the high school football regular season is basically here as players around the country prepare for the playoffs. The stakes are as high as ever at this point of the year.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 10: IMG Academy at Auburn High School

Current record: 8-0

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Kevin Coleman

No game. St. Mary's will begin the playoffs on 11/5

Current record: 8-1

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 10: Independence vs Woodgrove High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 11: Brunswick vs Bradwell Institute

Current record: 8-0

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 10: LaFayette at Beulah High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

Week 10: St. Thomas Aquinas at Nova High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 10: Fletcher at Ponte Vedra High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School

Current record: 7-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 10: Homestead vs South Dade High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Wednesday, 10/27 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 8: Stranahan at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

LB Daniel Martin

Week 10: Marietta vs North Cobb High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 10: BYE

Current record: 6-3

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 9: Captain Shreve at Byrd High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 11: Ravenwood vs Independence High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 10: Vero Beach at Central High School

Current record: 6-2

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 10: Mosley vs Gadsden County High School

Current record: 9-0

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

OL Johnny Williams

Week 10: Northeast at Jasper County

Current record: 6-2

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

Week 11: Carver vs Hardaway High School

Current record: 8-1

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

DL Gabe Harris

Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School

Current record: 5-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Week 10: BYE

Current record: 6-3

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 10: Grayson at Newton High School

Current record: 6-3

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 10: St. John Paul II at Jefferson County High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 10/28 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 9: Dougherty vs Cairo High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

Week 10: Colquitt County at Tift County High School

Current record: 7-2

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 9: Blountstown vs Hilliard High School

Current record: 6-1

When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

