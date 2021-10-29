FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 27-29
The end of the high school football regular season is basically here as players around the country prepare for the playoffs. The stakes are as high as ever at this point of the year.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 10: IMG Academy at Auburn High School
Current record: 8-0
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Kevin Coleman
No game. St. Mary's will begin the playoffs on 11/5
Current record: 8-1
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 10: Independence vs Woodgrove High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 11: Brunswick vs Bradwell Institute
Current record: 8-0
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 10: LaFayette at Beulah High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Week 10: St. Thomas Aquinas at Nova High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 10: Fletcher at Ponte Vedra High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School
Current record: 7-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 10: Homestead vs South Dade High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Wednesday, 10/27 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 8: Stranahan at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30
LB Daniel Martin
Week 10: Marietta vs North Cobb High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 10: BYE
Current record: 6-3
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 9: Captain Shreve at Byrd High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 11: Ravenwood vs Independence High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 10: Vero Beach at Central High School
Current record: 6-2
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 10: Mosley vs Gadsden County High School
Current record: 9-0
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Week 10: Northeast at Jasper County
Current record: 6-2
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
Week 11: Carver vs Hardaway High School
Current record: 8-1
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School
Current record: 5-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Week 10: BYE
Current record: 6-3
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 10: Grayson at Newton High School
Current record: 6-3
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 10: St. John Paul II at Jefferson County High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 10/28 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 9: Dougherty vs Cairo High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Week 10: Colquitt County at Tift County High School
Current record: 7-2
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 9: Blountstown vs Hilliard High School
Current record: 6-1
When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00
