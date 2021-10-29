Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 27-29

    The playoffs are on the horizon.
    Author:

    The end of the high school football regular season is basically here as players around the country prepare for the playoffs. The stakes are as high as ever at this point of the year.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    Week 10: IMG Academy at Auburn High School

    Current record: 8-0

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

    WR Kevin Coleman

    No game. St. Mary's will begin the playoffs on 11/5

    Current record: 8-1

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Independence vs Woodgrove High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00

    READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Brunswick vs Bradwell Institute

    Current record: 8-0

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    Week 10: LaFayette at Beulah High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Duncanville at Mansfield High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Week 10: St. Thomas Aquinas at Nova High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Fletcher at Ponte Vedra High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State at Clemson

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Week 10: Dillard vs Plantation High School

    Current record: 7-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Homestead vs South Dade High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Wednesday, 10/27 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Stranahan at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Week 11: Lee County at Valdosta High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 8:00

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    Week 10: Miami Central at Miami Northwestern High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

    No image description

    LB Daniel Martin

    Week 10: Marietta vs North Cobb High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Week 10: BYE

    Current record: 6-3

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Week 9: Captain Shreve at Byrd High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Week 11: Ravenwood vs Independence High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Vero Beach at Central High School

    Current record: 6-2

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    WR Santana Fleming

    Week 10: American Heritage vs Stranahan High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Mosley vs Gadsden County High School

    Current record: 9-0

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Johnny Williams

    Week 10: Northeast at Jasper County

    Current record: 6-2

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Week 10: Gulliver Prep at Cardinal Newman High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    DL Darron Reed

    Week 11: Carver vs Hardaway High School

    Current record: 8-1

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

    DL Gabe Harris

    Week 10: Thomas County Central at Bainbridge High School

    Current record: 5-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    DB Cormani McClain

    Week 10: BYE

    Current record: 6-3

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Week 10: Grayson at Newton High School

    Current record: 6-3

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    DB Makari Vickers

    Week 10: St. John Paul II at Jefferson County High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 10/28 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Dougherty vs Cairo High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Thursday, 10/28 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Week 10: Colquitt County at Tift County High School

    Current record: 7-2

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:30

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Week 9: Blountstown vs Hilliard High School

    Current record: 6-1

    When: Friday, 10/29 at 7:00

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Capture
    Recruiting

    FSU commits/top targets in HSFB action: Oct. 27-29

    just now
    USATSI_16940150
    Basketball

    What to Expect from Florida State's first exhibition game

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16827429
    Football

    Dabo Swinney speaks on presumed bitterness towards FSU's Mike Norvell

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17010841
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at Clemson

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17011548
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_14951886
    Recruiting

    Local grad-transfer running back enters Transfer Portal

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 7.54.31 PM
    Pro Noles

    VIDEO: Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. call Florida State "DBU"

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16530345
    Football

    Wednesday Practice Observations: 'Noles bringing energy ahead of Clemson matchup

    Oct 27, 2021