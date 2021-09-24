FSU OL commit Kanaya Charlton unfazed by FSU's slow start

Since the beginning of his recruitment, the plan was always for 2022 offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton to make his commitment in the summer leading up to his senior season so he could have his full focus on his final season of football. Charlton did just that, making a pledge to Florida State back in June, and now he's seen his high school get off to one of the best starts in school history.

Brunswick High School is currently 4-0 for the first time in at least 15 years and the Seminole commit starting at left tackle is a big reason why.

“Starting the season off this well is an amazing feeling because this is the best start I’ve ever had in my whole football career," Charlton said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Going into every season, we’re always chasing the main goal, to get a ring at the end. To start off 4-0 and go into the playoffs as a good seed, it’s good to have that momentum. It just lets us know that we are a team that can make an impact in the playoffs.”

Despite their early success, the Pirates aren't resting on their laurels. They're preparing to take on Glynn Academy at home in a rivalry game that could set the tone for the remainder of Brunswick's season.

“This week is the city championship game," Charlton said. "We play against our city rival across town. It’s usually our biggest game of the year. It’s either the best game or the worst game and we are ready for it.”

Charlton got an opportunity to visit Florida State earlier this season for the Jacksonville State game. Obviously, the result didn't go the way he wanted but the atmosphere caught his eye. The loss showed Charlton that #Tribe22 needs to step up and help bring the program back where it belongs.

“It was a humbling game," Charlton said. "No matter what school you are. FCS teams, you expect the FBS to beat them by a large number. I know we’re not in a totally good state right now, we’re still in a rebuilding phase. That just tells us that we really need the upcoming class to step up the game so we can bring back the legacy of Florida State. Right now, it’s not looking too good but I’m sure we’re going to bring it back.”

The Georgia native says that he and the other commitments immediately went to the group chat after the game. Offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp laid out a message that resonated with everyone.

“As soon as we saw that Jacksonville State won, everyone went straight to the group chat," Charlton said. "[Qae'Shon] Sapp was really the first one who was putting it in everyone's minds that we’re going to stay committed. Once we’re committed, we’ve got to stay committed and there’s no one leaving even though it’s bad times."

"Every school you go to, there are going to be up points, there are going to be down points," Charlton continued. "You’ve just got to stay with the team through everything. Everybody was really on it, we were all on the same page, staying committed to Florida State, and staying with the ‘Noles."

Florida State's 0-3 start hasn't had an impact on Charlton's commitment. He's looking forward to his future in Tallahassee.

“It’s still hard. It’s a hard commitment," Charlton said. "I can’t wait to sign my letters of intent because I really want to get on campus. I love the atmosphere and everything about Tallahassee.”

The three-star offensive lineman will sign with the Seminoles in December and enroll on campus in January. Charlton can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“That is still the plan," Charlton said. "The crazy thing is, we were just talking about grad bash, prom, and everything. I was like, ‘wow, it sounds like I’m going to be missing out on everything.’ But I’m happy that I’m graduating early and getting to go to the college level. That’s going to be better for me because I’m going to get a head start on some other recruits.”

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect is considering returning to FSU for the Miami game. He is ranked as the No. 1207 overall recruit, the No. 63 IOL, and the No. 111 player in the state of Georgia in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

