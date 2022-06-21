Jazston Turnetine discusses decision to commit to Florida State

The Seminoles are bringing in another lineman from the transfer portal.

Florida State still has a few open scholarships remaining prior to the fall. Since the conclusion of the spring, the Seminoles have been evaluating which path to navigate to get to the 85-man limit. According to a recent projection from NoleGameday, the coaching staff has roughly three spots to work with.

On Monday, South Carolina grad-transfer offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine arrived on Florida State's campus for the second time this month. Recently, Turnetine named a top two that consisted of the Seminoles and Michigan State.

Shortly after stepping inside the Moore Athletic Center, Turnetine informed the media in attendance that he was in Tallahassee to enroll at Florida State. He let the coaching staff know of his decision prior to his arrival. Turnetine is ready to get to work.

"Pretty much told them on my way up here," Turnetine said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Everyone’s excited, they can't really wait for me to get to work. I’m just trying to get to work on my side of the ball, get started with coach Atkins."

The Georgia native reported an offer from the Seminoles in May before being spotted on campus about two weeks ago. It's been an interesting process that Turnetine was excited to wrap up.

"It's been very interesting, very intriguing," Turnetine said. "I care about people who care about me. That's the reason why I'm here today."

Turnetine spent the last two seasons at South Carolina after beginning his career at the Junior College level. He appeared in 17 total games with ten starts, all coming at left tackle, for the Gamecocks. Last year, Turnetine started five consecutive games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, and Missouri.

The 6-foot-6 1/2, 330-pound offensive lineman started for two years at Hutchinson Community College. In 2020, he was named a second-team Junior College All-American. At the time, he was also considered the No. 47 overall JUCO prospect and No. 6 OT according to 247Sports.

"They [Florida State] know my strengths and weaknesses, so basically trying to get rid of my weaknesses and make them some strengths, too," Turnetine said. "As far as the atmosphere here, it's pretty welcoming. I plan on thriving here."

Florida State is presenting Turnetine with an opportunity to compete and take a spot. He's excited for the chance to prove his abilities.

"Nothing is ever given to you in life, so you've got to go take it," Turnetine said. "I'll be here to battle with everyone. There's a lot of competition, but it's no problem with that, here to fight."

Turnetine becomes the fourth offensive line transfer to land with the Seminoles this cycle; joining tackle Bless Harris, center Kayden Lyles, and guard D'Mitri Emmanuel. Lyles and Emmanuel are graduate transfers like Turnetine, meaning they'll be able to provide key experience in 2022 while not taking up a scholarship from the 2023 class.



The Seminoles are still evaluating Turnetine's fit on the offensive line. He could slot in at either left or right tackle depending on fit. It's anticipated that Turnetine will be joining Florida State as a scholarship player.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



