Local grad-transfer running back enters Transfer Portal

The Seminoles have added talent to the backfield via the portal before. Could they do it again?

The running game has been the strength of Florida State's offense in 2021. The one-two punch combo of running backs Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward, with contributions from quarterback Jordan Travis, has helped guide the Seminoles to their current three-game winning streak. However, the success could lead to Corbin declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the Seminoles do lose a back or two, they'll need to add more experience to a backfield that's ripe with young talent. That's where the Transfer Portal can come in as an asset. In fact, two current members of the running back room, Corbin and DJ Williams, were brought in via the portal.

On Wednesday evening, Georgia State running back Destin Coates elected to enter the Transfer Portal. Coates recorded 316 carries for 1,638 yards and 16 touchdowns during his career with the Panthers. He also caught 31 passes for 215 yards.

It's expected that Coates will have one year remaining at his transfer destination. He entered the 2021 season as a redshirt junior due to the COVID year but played in six games with Georgia State, nullifying the four-game redshirt rule.

Coates is actually a Tallahassee native out of Rickards High School. He was briefly committed to Purdue during the recruiting process before signing with Georgia State. Coates was ranked as the No. 1282 overall prospect, the No. 76 RB, and the No. 200 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2018 class.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back totaled a career-best 166 attempts for 769 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in 2020. Coates left Atlanta as the third-leading rusher in Georgia State history.

If Florida State is looking for a stopgap option, Coates might be a good fit. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans are currently following him on social media. We'll continue to monitor his status to see if the Seminoles show an interest.

