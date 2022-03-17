Mike Norvell personally offers 2024 OT Barry Walker

Walker was one of many 2024 prospects to earn an offer last Saturday.

Florida State has been extending a ton of scholarship offers to recruits over a multitude of classes in the month of March. One of the most recent offers to go out is to 2024 OT Barry Walker, who was on campus this past weekend.

The Seminoles officially joined his recruitment while Walker was meeting with head coach Mike Norvell. He was excited to pick up the offer.

"He [Norvell] offered me a scholarship," Walker said. "That was real nice."

"It was real nice," Walker continued. "I've been thinking about this all day. This was real nice. I really did like it."

During the meeting, Norvell expressed that it won't always be easy if Walker chooses Florida State. He really appreciated how the coaching staff kept it real with him.

"It ain't going to be easy," Walker said. "That's really what he was saying. It's not going to be easy at all."

The Georgia native spent a lot of time with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. Coach Atkins clarified that they see Walker as an offensive tackle.

"He was really saying all this hype and everything, it isn't going to really show until you get on the field and all of that," Walker said. "He had a quote in his room that said like don't be watching the man next to you. Be focused on yourself. Take life a step at a time."

The realness of the coaches was something that stood out to Walker throughout his visit. He had a few productive conversations with coach Norvell and coach Atkins.

"I didn't know they were going to talk to me like that," Walker said. "I ain't never met a coach that will be that real with you."

"The coaches. They're real with you," Walker continued. "Then, I came to a game [in the fall] and that atmosphere is real nice."

It's early in his recruitment and Florida State is high up on his list but he remains open. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Arkansas are a few other teams that are heavily involved.

Walker is planning to return to Tallahassee again at some point this offseason, likely in the summer.

